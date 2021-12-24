Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 3,060 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1,313.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

