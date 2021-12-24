PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Purchases $43,600.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

