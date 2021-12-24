Allworth Financial LP Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

NYSE:COF opened at $145.10 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

