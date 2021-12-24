B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

