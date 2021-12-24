ARC Resources Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of AETUF opened at $8.94 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

AETUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

