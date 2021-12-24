NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NFYEF stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFYEF shares. TD Securities started coverage on NFI Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

