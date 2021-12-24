Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.83). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

ALLK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

