General Electric to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of GE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

