Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Endesa stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELEZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

