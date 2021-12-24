Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $169.81 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $174.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average is $157.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.