Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after acquiring an additional 309,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.