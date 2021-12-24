Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

