Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $543,000 in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

