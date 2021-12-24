Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $359.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $298.59 and a 52-week high of $365.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.88 and a 200-day moving average of $350.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

