Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 3,843 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.