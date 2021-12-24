Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 98,316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $108,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.