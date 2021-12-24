Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $118,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.77 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

