CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,044,000 after buying an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 67,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.52 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

