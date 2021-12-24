Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.33 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,230,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 79.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

TT stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

