Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,873 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

