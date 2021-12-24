DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $145.48 and last traded at $146.20. Approximately 47,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,246,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.61.

Specifically, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,700,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,971,949 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.21. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion and a PE ratio of -42.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.