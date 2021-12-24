Whittier Trust Co. Has $454,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Post by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Post by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Post by 6.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Shares of POST stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.