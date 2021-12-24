Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 15,639 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.96 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

