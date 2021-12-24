Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 25,382 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 80,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.