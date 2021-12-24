Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,898.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.