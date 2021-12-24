ING Groep NV Sells 95 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $227.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

