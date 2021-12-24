Ninety One UK Ltd Has $13.27 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

MNST opened at $93.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

