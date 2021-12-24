Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $351.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.18 and a 200-day moving average of $418.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.47 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.