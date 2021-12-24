Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

