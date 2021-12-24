Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Target by 42.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

