Zilla Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Zilla has a total market cap of $226,300.88 and $756.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

