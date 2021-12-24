Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Buys 750 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $287,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.