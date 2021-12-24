Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Acquires A$30,240.00 in Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Kate Robb purchased 9,600 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$30,240.00 ($21,446.81).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.
About Money3
