Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Acquires A$30,240.00 in Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Kate Robb purchased 9,600 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$30,240.00 ($21,446.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

Get Money3 alerts:

About Money3

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Money3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Money3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.