Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells $35,912.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MEI opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 162.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 116.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

