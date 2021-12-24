Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,550 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,870,956. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

