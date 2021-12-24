Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

