Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.40 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Align Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $653.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $643.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.