Vaughn B. Himes Sells 345 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average is $161.03. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

