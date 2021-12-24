Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $650,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

