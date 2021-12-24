Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $307.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.75 and a 200-day moving average of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

