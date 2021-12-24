Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. 9,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 902,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

