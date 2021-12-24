Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 78128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,736,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,118,663.72.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

