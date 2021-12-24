Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.28

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 10044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 101.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

