Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Up 5.8%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.60. 14,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 484,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Core & Main alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.