Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 34,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 304,045 shares.The stock last traded at $23.77 and had previously closed at $23.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

