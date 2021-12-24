Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.43 on December 29th

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.429 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

