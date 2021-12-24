Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on February 9th

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CRS stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The company has a market capitalization of £93.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 92.25 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.14.
Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile
