Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on February 9th

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRS stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The company has a market capitalization of £93.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 92.25 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.14.

Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

