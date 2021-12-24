Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 516 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.