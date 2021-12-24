Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.81 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 103,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 381,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.