Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.20 and a 12-month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

